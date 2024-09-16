Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) were up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Approximately 171,725,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 15,214,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.46 ($0.07).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of £320.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.84.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

