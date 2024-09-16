Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,107,600 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 2,786,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,134.5 days.
Goodman Group Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of Goodman Group stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.02.
About Goodman Group
