Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,107,600 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 2,786,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,134.5 days.

Goodman Group Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Goodman Group stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

