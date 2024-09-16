Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 596,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.9 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.04 on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

