GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,133. GlucoTrack has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

