Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.