Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,115. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.