Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,115. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
