Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.21

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $108.21, with a volume of 13805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

