Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.21

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $108.21, with a volume of 13805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.
Givaudan Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.