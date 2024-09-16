Gifto Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $1.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,167,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

