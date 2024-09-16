Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Jorgen Kokke Sells 2,186 Shares

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.58), for a total transaction of £42,758.16 ($55,914.95).

Genus Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:GNS traded down GBX 31.13 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,954.87 ($25.56). 107,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,767.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,772.61. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,478 ($19.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,378 ($31.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16,483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

