General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.79 and last traded at $178.22. Approximately 1,224,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,616,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

