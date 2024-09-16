Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.78

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 53086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gen Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

