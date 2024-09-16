GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

