Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.68. Gannett shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 132,475 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GCI shares. JMP Securities upgraded Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Gannett Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $668.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

