Gaimin Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Gaimin has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $123,198.59 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,046,010,102 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,046,010,102 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00090796 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $53,152.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

