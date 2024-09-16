Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,638 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 7,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Gaia has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

