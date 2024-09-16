Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 7,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Gaia has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.