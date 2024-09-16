FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.00

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $126.83, with a volume of 427421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.23.

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

