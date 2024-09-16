FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

