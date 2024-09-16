Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRGO. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freightos from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CRGO stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 95.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned about 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

