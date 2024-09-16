Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDIPF remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

