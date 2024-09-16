Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDIPF remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
Frasers Group Company Profile
