Foundry Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 863,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 187,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 335,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 727,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $75.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

