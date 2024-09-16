Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Forterra Stock Performance
Shares of FTTRF stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Monday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
About Forterra
