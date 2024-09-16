FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $43.07. FormFactor shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 16,670 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

