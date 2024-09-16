Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.79. 7,950,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,863,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

