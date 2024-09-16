Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $10.69 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

