Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,339,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 1,619,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,394.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Analyst Edge: How to Use Expert Opinions
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron Technology: 4 Reasons to Buy the 44% Price Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.