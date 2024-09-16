Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in August

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,339,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 1,619,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,394.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

