Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 22,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 16.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 134,472 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 8.1% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 128,015 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 121,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
