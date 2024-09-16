Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,133,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $174.89 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

