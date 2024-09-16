First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FICS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.