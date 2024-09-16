First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.94

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 18086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

