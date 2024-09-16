First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.