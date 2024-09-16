Financial Review: Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) & Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Gyre Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($1.33) -1.57 Gyre Therapeutics $113.45 million 11.12 -$92.93 million N/A N/A

Context Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gyre Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Context Therapeutics and Gyre Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.08%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Gyre Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Gyre Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -53.13% -48.60% Gyre Therapeutics N/A -197.57% -88.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Gyre Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.