Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 2,413 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

