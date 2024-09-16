Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $328.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

