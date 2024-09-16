Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

