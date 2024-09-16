Financial Perspectives Inc Has $6.73 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.5% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYMI opened at $71.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.