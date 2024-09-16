Financial Perspectives Inc Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $444,487,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $76.51 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

