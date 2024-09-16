Financial Perspectives Inc Has $15.95 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

VYM stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

