Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $272.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

