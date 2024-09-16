Financial Life Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

