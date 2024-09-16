Financial Life Advisors Has $6.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.