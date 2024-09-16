Financial Life Advisors Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

