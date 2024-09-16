Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.05

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 20503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREL. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 561,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 407,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

