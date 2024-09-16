Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. 183,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

