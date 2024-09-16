Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.30 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
