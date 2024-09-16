Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

