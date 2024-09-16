Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New $38,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,109 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average is $313.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.