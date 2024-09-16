Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New $213,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 186,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 548,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $177.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
