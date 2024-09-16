Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $31,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 433,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $123.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.