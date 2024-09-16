Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Buys New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $394.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

