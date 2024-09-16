Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires Shares of 221 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

STZ opened at $252.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

